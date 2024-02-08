Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is busy with the shooting of his next film Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam. However, this hasn't stopped the superstar from signing his new film, this time by action choreographers Anbumani and Arivumani, jointly known as Anbariv. The duo is making their directorial debut with Haasan's new film KH237. The Tamil star has unveiled the first look of the film, offering a glimpse of his character.

A look at Kamal Haasan's character in KH237

Taking to X, Kamal Haasan shared a video announcing the film which will go on floors in 2025. The teaser announcement showcases just the eyes of Kamal Haasan featuring fire in them. The film is touted to be high on action. In the caption, he wrote, "Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it, Masters Anbariv. Welcome to Raaj Kamal Films International again. #ActioninAction."

About Kamal Haasan and Anbariv

Even before joining hands with Kamal Haasan for KH237, Anbariv Masters has worked with the legend as a stunt coordinator in two films - Vikram (2022), and Indian 2 and is currently working on Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Kamal Haasan | Image: Instagram)

Kamal Haasan's busy schedule

Kamal Haasan has quite a few films in the lineup that are slated to release this and next year. The actor will be soon seen in Nag Ashwin's science fiction Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film is slated to release on May 9.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Kamal Haasan | Image: Instagram)

Apart from that, the actor is also be seen in the tentatively titled KH233, helmed by H. Vinoth. As per speculations, Kamal Haasan is also set to collaborate with Pa. Ranjith for a film as well.