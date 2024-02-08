Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

KH237: Kamal Haasan Announces New Film With Stunt Duo Anbariv, Unveils First Look

The teaser announcement of KH237 showcases just the eyes of Kamal Haasan featuring fire in them. The film will go on floors in 2025.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kamal Haasan, Tamil Cinema
Kamal Haasan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is busy with the shooting of his next film Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam. However, this hasn't stopped the superstar from signing his new film, this time by action choreographers Anbumani and Arivumani, jointly known as Anbariv. The duo is making their directorial debut with Haasan's new film KH237. The Tamil star has unveiled the first look of the film, offering a glimpse of his character.

A look at Kamal Haasan's character in KH237

Taking to X, Kamal Haasan shared a video announcing the film which will go on floors in 2025. The teaser announcement showcases just the eyes of Kamal Haasan featuring fire in them. The film is touted to be high on action. In the caption, he wrote, "Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it,  Masters Anbariv. Welcome to Raaj Kamal Films International again. #ActioninAction."

About Kamal Haasan and Anbariv

Even before joining hands with Kamal Haasan for KH237, Anbariv Masters has worked with the legend as a stunt coordinator in two films - Vikram (2022), and Indian 2 and is currently working on Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.

Advertisement
Kamal Haasan admitted to hospital, will be discharged soon – ThePrint – ANIFeed
(A file photo of Kamal Haasan | Image: Instagram)

Kamal Haasan's busy schedule

Kamal Haasan has quite a few films in the lineup that are slated to release this and next year. The actor will be soon seen in Nag Ashwin's science fiction Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film is slated to release on May 9.

Advertisement
Kamal Haasan: Indian 2 is my political launchpad
(A file photo of Kamal Haasan | Image: Instagram)

Apart from that, the actor is also be seen in the tentatively titled KH233, helmed by H. Vinoth. As per speculations, Kamal Haasan is also set to collaborate with Pa. Ranjith for a film as well.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement