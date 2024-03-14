×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Kubera: Nagarjuna And Dhanush Kickstart Shooting In Bangkok, Photos Go Viral

The new shooting schedule of Dhanush starrer Kubera has begun in Bangkok with Nagarjuna Akkineni. The makers have shared BTS photos on the official page.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kubera
Kubera | Image:Kubera/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dhanush is busy working on his next projects Kubera and Raayan simultaneously. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the actor unveiled the title and his first look from Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna. Now, the official social media page of Kubera revealed that the new shooting schedule of the film has begun in Bangkok with Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna begins with the shooting of Kubera

In the image, Nagarjuna is standing in front of director Sekhar Kammula against the backdrop of Bangkok's skyscrapers. The makers have not unveiled the look but the veteran actor can be seen sporting a formal ensemble - an off-white full-sleeved shirt and black pants - with specs. Sekhar, on the other hand, can be seen sitting on a couch holding a script, seemingly explaining the scene.

(A viral photo from the sets of Kubera | Image: X)
(A viral photo from the sets of Kubera | Image: X)

In the next image, we can see the crew with the huge camera set up on the balcony of one of the highrise buildings.

(A viral photo from the sets of Kubera | Image: X)
(A viral photo from the sets of Kubera | Image: X)

"#Kubera's new schedule kicks off in Bangkok with renewed energy! Exciting talkie portions will be shot promising a blast of an experience at the cinemas soon," read the caption.

What do we know about Kubera?

According to reports, the film is set in Dharavi in Mumbai. Dhanush will reportedly play the role of a beggar, who turns into a mafia lord, while Nagarjuna might play the character of an investigating officer. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarch, the film marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Sekhar. Kubera has been bankrolled by Suniel Narang with the music being composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Kubera will release in both Telugu and Tamil languages, owing to the presence of a multicultural cast and crew. The film is slated to release this year, but the makers are yet to announce the date. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

