Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Lal Salaam Actor Vikranth Reveals If His Cousin Thalapathy Vijay Helped Him In Industry

Lal Salaam actor Vikranth Santhosh who happens to be superstar Thalapathy Vijay's cousin has revealed that he never piggybacks on the latter's success.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikranth, Vijay
Vikranth, Vijay | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor Vikranth, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming high-octane drama Lal Salaam, in a recent interview addressed why he refrained from taking up big-budget films earlier in his career and discussed his bond with his cousin, the renowned actor Thalapathy Vijay. The Mudhal Kanave actor revealed his struggles and said that he never leaned on Vijay's fame to propel his career forward.

Vikranth denies piggybacking on Vijay’s success

During an interaction with SS Music, Vikranth shared, "Many asked me to bring Vijay anna to audio launch events, convince him to do a cameo, put out a tweet, appear in a song, and so on. I said no to all of them." He underscored that Vijay had already done a lot for their family and he had no intention of leveraging his cousin's popularity.

 

What did Vikranth say about Vijay’s political career?

Vikranth extended his best wishes to Vijay for his new political venture, Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam, and clarified that he harbours no political aspirations himself. "He's (Vijay) at the peak of his stardom, and he is leaving that behind to focus on full-time politics. It's clear that he wants to achieve something big in politics," Vikranth concluded.

The actor also shared his experience of sharing screen space with the iconic Rajinikanth in the same interview and praised the senior actor's fitness and smartness. Rajinikanth reciprocated the admiration for Vikranth.

 

 

Speaking about his upcoming film Lal Salaam scheduled for release on February 9, Vikranth will star alongside Vishnu Vishal with music composed by AR Rahman. The film is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and also features a cameo by legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The cast also includes Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna and Thangadurai.

Vikranth further expressed his excitement about the project and his collaboration with Aishwarya Rajinikanth, making Lal Salaam her third directorial effort after 3 and Vai Raja Vai.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

