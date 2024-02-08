English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Lal Salaam's Pongal Special Song Ae Pulla Featuring Vishnu Vishal, Ananthika Is A Folk Melody

The makers of Lal Salaam have released a new song on the occasion of Pongal titled Ae Pulla and it reminds the internet about long-lost folk melodies.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ae Pulla
Ae Pulla | Image:Youtube screengrab/SonyMusicSouth
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On the festive occasion of Pongal, the makers of the much-anticipated film Lal Salaam treated fans to the release of its second single, Ae Pulla. Renowned composer AR Rahman has given his musical genius to the film and the folk melody has been beautifully rendered by Sid Sriram featuring lyrics by Kabilan.

Ae Pulla arrives soon after the release of the movie’s first single Ther Thiruvizha

Originally slated for a Pongal release, Lal Salaam has now been rescheduled to hit theatres on February 9. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Notably, Rajinikanth is playing an extended cameo marking his first collaboration with his daughter Aishwarya for the first time.

More about Lal Salaam

The supporting cast of this Tamil sports drama includes Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, Thangadurai, KS Ravikumar, and a cameo appearance by veteran cricketer Kapil Dev. Lal Salaam is backed by Lyca Productions and features cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy and editing by Pravin Baaskar. Laal Salaan will be a multilingual release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The character of Rajinikanth's Moideen Bhai released recently

Rajinikanth's character teaser from Lal Salaam was revealed on his 73rd birthday and featured his extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. The teaser unfolds with Rajinikanth making a grand entry and engaging in action sequences. A glimpse of the track named Jalaali Jalaal was also added with the teaser.

Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam poster | Image: X/LycaProductions

The first official teaser of Lal Salaam was released on November 12 and showcased an intense cricket match which is touted as more than just a game but a war. Marking Aishwarya Rajinikanth's return to direction after seven years, Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth has recently received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya which is scheduled for January 22.

