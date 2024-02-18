Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo was the second-highest grossing Tamil film of 2023. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo became the third installment of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. After a massive success of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj dropped a hint about the possibilities of Leo 2.

Leo 2 starring Thalapathy Vijay to go on floors?

Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay announced his political party named Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Vijay also announced that he will be quitting acting after Thalapathy 69 due to his other commitments. However, in recent interaction with the media Loesk Kanagaraj dropped subtle hints about Leo 2. Talking about the possibilities of Leo 2 starring Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, "Leo 2 is possible if time and situations falls on place with Thalapathy Vijay's nod. His ambition is different now, congratulations on his new journey."

His intentions,goal is different now, but if he permits time & calls me to work on it #Leo2 Is 100% Possible - director lokesh pic.twitter.com/4pWb32jTcQ — Actor Vijay Fans (@Actor_Vijay) February 17, 2024

At the peak of his career, Thalapathy Vijay entered politics. He stopped acting because he was going to run in the 2026 Assembly elections rather than the 2024 elections.

However, it's claimed that Irumbu Kai Mayavi, which he first began with Suriya, was his dream project.

Regarding Irumbu Kai Mayavi, Lokesh added, "I read Irumbu Kai Mayavi in childhood and when I entered cinema, I wanted to write something that is rooted as well. But since it is an ambitious and expensive project, I did not want to take it up as my first film and pushed it for a while. Now that I am doing my sixth film, I may do about four films and then do the film at my own time."

What do we know about Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU?

The LCU consists of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, Kaithi, which stars Karthi, Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, and other installments where the main actors make cameo appearances. The universe revolves around the different organisations and people that take part in drug busting operations against the drug lords. Rolex is portrayed by actor Suriya as the main antagonist. It should be recalled that a 10-minute short film that explains the history of LCU was previously disclosed to be in production and scheduled for release.