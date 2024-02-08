Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay's 2023 blockbuster film Leo became the centre of unexpected social media chatter after its television premiere on Pongal. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial premiered on Sun TV. Netizens erupted with reactions as the broadcasters chose to censor a pivotal lip-lock scene between Vijay and Trisha. The censorship elicited all sorts of reactions on social media.

As Leo graced the small screen on Pongal, viewers were taken aback by the exclusion of a significant scene. In the scene, Thalapathy Vijay's character, Parthiban, shares a passionate kiss with Trisha Krishnan's character, Sathya. This moment, crucial to the storyline, was replaced with a black screen, triggering a wave of reactions on social media. Netizens questioned the channel's editing choices, leading to discussions on artistic freedom and censorship in television premieres.

The edited scene, previously well-received in theatres and on Netflix, depicted a pivotal emotional exchange between Parthiban and Sathya. Thalapathy Vijay's departure from his usual roles added significance to the moment, making the abrupt cut even more conspicuous. The controversy not only fuelled discussions on social media but also inspired a flurry of memes and reactions. It highlighted the impact of censorship on the audience's viewing experience.

Overview of Leo success and connection to Lokesh Cinematic Universe

Leo marked the third installment in Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe, connecting the narratives of Thalapathy Vijay's character to previous films like Karthi's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. The film unfolds the story of Parthiban, a cafe owner and wildlife rescuer, caught in a web of court proceedings and threats after a violent incident in his cafe. Despite mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, the film achieved massive success in theaters.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sandy Master, and more. The movie's unique narrative and Thalapathy Vijay's commendable performance contributed to its success, leaving an indelible mark in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

