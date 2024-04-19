Advertisement

Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan were among the first few celebrities to cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The first phase of the 2024 general elections voting commenced today, April 19 and will cover 102 Lok Sabha constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the country. The polls in Tamil Nadu for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies started at 7 am and will conclude at 6 PM. Photos and videos of the actors from the polling booth are doing rounds on social media.

Ajith Kumar arrives 30 minutes before polling time

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar was one of the first to arrive at the polling booth in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyu. Reportedly, the actor arrived to cast his vote at 6:40 am, 20 minutes before the voting process began. Videos of the Thunivu actor waiting in line for his turn are going viral online.

Dressed in all white, Ajith was accompanied by his wife Shalini, a former actor, who also cast her vote. After casting his vote, he posed for the photographers and videographers, showing off his inked finger. The actor also urged his fans and citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and others cast their votes

Apart from Ajith Kumar several other Tamil actors and directors were also spotted at the polling booths. Rajinikanth was accompanied by his team as they voted in Chennai. A video of the actor waiting patiently in line to cast the vote is doing rounds on social media. The actor was later mobbed by fans who wished to take photos and videos with the superstar.

Rajinkanth’s ex-son-in-law and actor Dhanush, too was spotted exercising his right to vote. As per reports, the actor cast his vote at the St Francis Xavier School on TTK Road at around 8 am. Other actors and notable personalities who cast their votes at the time of publishing this copy were Sivakarthikeyan, Gautham Karthik, directors Sundar C, Vetri Maaran and Sasikumar. Today marks the first of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the country. The result of the highly anticipated democratic battle will be declared on June 4.