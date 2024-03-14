×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Lokesh Kanagaraj Celebrates His 38th Birthday With Ratha Kumar, Arjun Das; Cuts LCU-themed Cake

Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who turned 38 today, rang in his birthday at midnight with his friends Ratha Kumar and Arjun Das.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Lokesh Kanagaraj with Arjun Das and Ratha Kumar. | Image:Ratha Kumar/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lokesh Kanagaraj has turned 38 today, March 14, and the director rang in his birthday at midnight with his friends Ratha Kumar and Arjun Das. Kumar, who has co-written Leo with Lokesh, celebrated his birthday with an LCU-themed cake. Taking to his social media handle, he shared several photos, offering a glimpse of the party.

Inside Lokesh Kanagaraj's 38th birthday

Taking to X, Ratha Kumar shared two photos from the celebrations in which Lokesh is happily posing for a selfie. In the first image, Ratha Kumar is clicking a selfie posing with Lokesh, dressed in a white shirt. In the next image, we can see a huge two-tire cake with "DC" and "LCU" written on it along with a gun and bullets. For the unversed, LCU refers to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which consists of three films - Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

(A photo of Lokesh's birthday cake | Image: Instagram) 

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Happy Birthday da. Love you loads @Dir_Lokesh."

Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on his next project away from social media

Last year in December, Lokesh announced that he would be taking a break from all social media platforms and his mobile phone to focus on his next project. "I am writing to announce that I will be taking a break from all social media platforms and my mobile to solely focus on my next project. During this time, I will not be reachable. I would like to again thank the audience for all the love and support you have showered upon me since my debut," an excerpt from the statement read.

Lokesh's next project is Thalaivar 171, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is slated to hit the theatres next year.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

