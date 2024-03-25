×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares updates about Thalaivar 171, Kaithi 2: Shoot Will Begin Within...

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently shared updates about his two most-anticipated films -- Thalaivar 171 starring Rajinikanth and Karthi starrer Kaithi 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image:X/Lokesh Kanagaraj fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is basking in the success of Leo, is working on his other projects -- Thalaivar 171 and Kaithi 2. Both films are highly-anticipated and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear updates about the same. In a recent interview, the director opened up about the status of his projects.

Lokesh Kangaraj talks about Thalaivar 171

Lokesh Kanagaraj who is currently promoting his song Inimel talked about his upcoming projects in a promotional interview. The director who will mark his acting debut with the song also starring Shruti Haasan revealed the status of Rajinikanth's 171st project.

He said, "Thalaivar 171 will take at least four to five months for pre-production alone. The shoot will begin from Jun and it will go on for over one and half years before we call it a wrap."

Lokesh Kanagaraj also speaks about Kaithi 2

Kaithi 2, the sequel to Karthi's 2019 film, has been one of the most-anticipated films since its announcement. With Lokesh being busy with the shoot of Leo last year, very little was shared about the progress of Kaithi 2. Now the filmmaker has opened up about the film.

In the same interview, he said, "Kaithi 2 shoot will begin within one month after Thalaivar 171."

Published March 25th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

