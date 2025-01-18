Madha Gaja Raja Actor Vishal To Collaborate With Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ajay Gnanamuthu In Upcoming Movies

Vishal is currently basking in the success of his latest film Madha Gaja Raja. During the thanksgiving event, the actor revealed his upcoming projects with directors Gautham Vasudev Menon and Ajay Gnanamuthu. The video from the event is now going viral on social media.

Vishal announces his line-up of films, video goes viral

During the event, the Tamil actor spoke about his line-up of projects, i.e, a film with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Thupparivaalan 2, a film with Ajay Gnanamuthu. He also expressed that he would be doing a film with Sundar C and Vijay Antony. Vishal also announced that his 2015 film Aambala will be re-releasing soon.

In the video, he said, “I am waiting to work with Sundar C sir again. If he confirms, I am ready to postpone my other commitments and start working with him. The audiences who watched the film in theatres expressed their wish to see another film with Sundar C, Vijay Antony, and myself”. For the unversed, Vishal and Gautham Vasudev Menon have worked together in 2024 film Rathnam, helmed by Hari. The action drama featured Vishal in the lead role, while Gautham played a cameo.

Post Vishal's announcement, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, “Big things ahead. Can't wait to see these collaborations”. Another user wrote, “We are gonna witness the old prime Vishal”. “Man on fire with line-ups”, wrote the third user.

His latest released Madha Gaja Raja which was released in theatres on January 12, 2025 after several delays. The film began production in 2012 and was completed by 2013, but remained unreleased for over a decade due to financial troubles.

Vishal’s rise to stardom

Vishal is an actor and producer who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. He began his career in the film industry as an assistant director for film Arjun. He gained recognition as an actor for romantic thriller Chellamae (2004). He has been part of several films including Thupparivaalan, Paayum Puli, Enemy, Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Mark Antony, Sandakozhi 2 and Ayogya among others.

File photo of Vishal | Source: IMDb