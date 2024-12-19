Published 14:38 IST, December 19th 2024
Maharaja Director Gets A Swanky BMW As Gift After Film Becomes A Box Office Hit In China
After Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja conquered the Chinese cinemas, director Nithilan Swaminathan was gifted a brand new luxury car.
Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja garnered positive reviews from the critics and audience when it released on June 14 in the theatres. the first Indian film to be released in China after the recent accord to normalise ties between the two countries ending the standoff in eastern Ladakh. Post the success, the whole team expressed expressed gratitude to director Nithilan Swaminathan by gifting him a luxury car.
Viral video of Nithilan Swaminathan receiving a car
Following the back-to-back success of Maharaja, the makers of the film gifted Nithilan Swamithan a car which is around ₹80 lakh. In the video, it can been, the car gifted is BMW and the happy face showcases the joy of success of his film. Netizens took to comment section and lauded. One user wrote, “Good one”. Another user wrote, “Well deserved. Big fan bro, what a screenplay and narration.” “Good”, wrote the third user.
Maharaja’s recent release in China
Maharaja became the first Indian film to be screened in China after both the countries firmed up an agreement on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year border standoff.
Helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the movie revolves around Vijay's character who is a barber. He tells the police that his "Lakshmi" is missing after a home robbery, but the police begin to suspect fishiness in his tale.
The movie also stars Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Namidass, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Manikandan, Singampuli and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. Maharaja marks the 50th movie of Vijay. It grossed ₹4.7 crore on its opening day and went on to mint ₹52.6 crore in the opening weekend. The film became the fastest worldwide grosser for a Tamil film in 2024 and the fastest film of Sethupathi to reach the ₹50 crore mark.
