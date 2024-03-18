Advertisement

Tamil actor Vishal, on March 16, took to his social media handle to announce his directorial debut with Thupparivaalan 2. The actor shared a video and expressed gratitude to several people including filmmaker Mysskin for his support. Vishal even revealed that he had long desired to be a director and with Thupparivaalan 2, he can finally fulfill his dream.

Vishal took to his official X handle to pen a long note, sharing his excitement for his directorial debut. He wrote, "And my journey begins finally after 25 years. My dream, my aspiration, my first thought of what I wanna be in life has come true. Yes, I take charge of a new responsibility, the most challenging in my career, that of a debutante director."

And my journey begins finally after 25 years. My dream, my aspiration, my first thought of wat I wanna be in life has come true. Yes, I take charge of a new responsibility, the most challenging in my career,that of a debutante director. Here we go finally. Off to London,… pic.twitter.com/aiLVQZ3Bbx — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) March 16, 2024

Vishal further penned, "Here we go finally. Off to London, Azerbaijan and Malta for the recce of my first directorial debut #Thupparivalan2 & #Detective2. No words to explain but just remembering wat my #Dad Mr. G.K. Reddy and #ActionKingArjun sir said. #HardWorkNeverFails. No matter wat comes by pursue your dreams persistently and consistently and one day it will come true."

"Thank you all for giving me this identity as an actor. Hope the support will continue for #Thupparivalan2 & #Detective2. As a director too, thanks to #Mysskin sir for bringing my dream earlier. Don't worry I never abandon anyone’s baby in real life or reel life. Will make it reach its destination sir. God bless. Off to work now," Vishal concluded.

More about Thupparivaalan 2

Thupparivaalan 2 was earlier announced with Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja composing the songs and background score. In the film, Vishal and Prasanna will be reprising their roles as Kaniyan Poongundran and Manohar. Mysskin was also attached to the film as director, but he later walked out of the project. Nevertheless, the film will now be directed by Vishal. The first part of the film, directed by Mysskin, released in theatres on 14 September, 2017.