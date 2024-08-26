Published 10:36 IST, August 26th 2024
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu Invite Their 'Favourite Superstar' Rajinikanth To Wedding, Photos Go Viral
Megha Akash, who got engaged to Saai Vishnu on August 22, has begun handing out invitations to her wedding which will reportedly happen later this year.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Megha Akash with Rajinikanth. | Image: Megha Akash/Instagram
