Updated February 11th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Mrunal Thakur Set To Make Her Tamil Film Debut Opposite Ayalaan Star Sivakarthikeyan?

After giving back-to-back Telugu hits, Mrunal Thakur is said to be making her Tamil film debut opposite Sivakarthikeyan. Here's what else we know.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Image:Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mrunal Thakur, who gave two Telugu hits in the last two years with her debut Telugu film Sita Ramam and later Hi Nanna opposite Nani, is currently gearing up for the release of her third Telugu film The Family Star opposite Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. Amid this, there are speculations that the actress is all set to step into the Tamil film industry by signing a film opposite Ayalaan star Sivakarthikeyan.

Mrunal to make her Tamil debut soon?

According to reports, actress Mrunal Thakur has been roped in for Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd film. Apart from starring the two stars, the makers of the film are also reportedly in talks with Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal and Malayalam star Mohanlal to play important roles in the film.

The reports further claim that the shoot for SK23 will go on floors from March after the actor wraps up the shoot of his 21st project.

Mrunal is also in talks to star opposite Silambarasan TR?

Not just Sivakarthikeyan, but it is also reported that the Super 30 star is all set to star opposite STR in his 48th film, where he will be seen playing a dual role. The film will also star actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Although these are just speculations as of now, an official announcement from the makers of both films is awaited.

 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

