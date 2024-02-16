Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:07 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Doing Rajinikanth's Petta Felt Like 'Committing Fraud'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently confessed to feeling guilty about signing Rajinikanth starrer Petta even though he didn’t understand the language.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui file photo | Image:Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who recently made his Telugu debut with Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Saindhav, has already done a Tamil film with superstar Rajinikanth. The actor made his Tamil debut with the 2019 film Petta. The actor expressed his remorse for merely lip-syncing the dialogue in the movie rather than making the effort to comprehend its meaning.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on language barrier in Petta

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Nawazuddin confessed to feeling guilty about signing the film even though he didn’t understand the language. The actor said, “When I did Petta with Rajini sir, after I came back from the shoot, I was in a lot of guilt. That I'm charging money for something I don't even know. It felt like I fooled everyone. Because I was just lip-syncing to the prompting.” 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Petta 

 

He added that while he was doing his work he felt like he was committing fraud by making a fool of the audience by pretending to know the language when he was not even aware of what he was saying. Nawazuddin said, “I couldn't understand a lot of words, but I was doing it. Even if it turns out to be efficient, you feel very ashamed. And if you get paid for it, you ask yourself, ‘Am I committing fraud?’”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui weighs the difference between Bollywood and Hollywood

During the same interview, Nawazuddin also talked about the differences between Hollywood and Bollywood. Hailing Christopher Nolan’s 2023 release Oppenheimer, the actor said, “I liked the conversations that happened in Oppenheimer because here we have a dialogue-oriented approach. But we get too indulged in dialogue delivery. We are more focused on the punch in the dialogues. We lack in conversations, which is the most difficult thing to do in front of the camera.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

 

Oppenheimer, which debuted alongside Barbie last year, emerged as one of Nolan's most lauded works. It featured Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh playing pivotal roles.

 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:07 IST

