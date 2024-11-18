Published 12:54 IST, November 18th 2024
Nayanthara Turns Warrior Mom In Her Next Film Rakkayie, Shares High-octane Teaser
Rakkayie Teaser Out: Nayanthara is all set to take her acting career to a new level with her next movie in which she plays an action-oriented role.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Nayanthara's Rakkayie teaser. | Image: YouTube
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:28 IST, November 18th 2024