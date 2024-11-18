sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution |

Published 12:54 IST, November 18th 2024

Nayanthara Turns Warrior Mom In Her Next Film Rakkayie, Shares High-octane Teaser

Rakkayie Teaser Out: Nayanthara is all set to take her acting career to a new level with her next movie in which she plays an action-oriented role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A still from Nayanthara's Rakkayie teaser.
A still from Nayanthara's Rakkayie teaser. | Image: YouTube
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:28 IST, November 18th 2024