sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 18:24 IST, November 16th 2024

Nayanthara Vs Dhanush Controversy Explained: How A 3-Second BTS Clip Resulted In A ₹10 Crore Lawsuit

What led to Nayanthara's outburst against Dhanush? Here's all you need to know about the issue starting from hit 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nayanthara vs Dhanush over ₹10 crore clip in actress' Netflix documentary.
Nayanthara vs Dhanush over ₹10 crore clip in actress' Netflix documentary. | Image: Republic World
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:24 IST, November 16th 2024