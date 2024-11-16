Published 18:24 IST, November 16th 2024
Nayanthara Vs Dhanush Controversy Explained: How A 3-Second BTS Clip Resulted In A ₹10 Crore Lawsuit
What led to Nayanthara's outburst against Dhanush? Here's all you need to know about the issue starting from hit 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.
Nayanthara vs Dhanush over ₹10 crore clip in actress' Netflix documentary. | Image: Republic World
