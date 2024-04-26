Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay's dedicated sea of fans were confronted with saddening news earlier this year, as the actor announced his decision to bid adieu to the world of cinema for good. Known for his strong political leanings and active philanthropy, Thalapathy 69, is set to be Vijay's last outing to the cinemas, before he takes a complete plunge into politics. Interesting speculation about the farewell project, has now come forward.

Thalapathy 69 gets a fresh update



Prior to Thalapathy 69, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in GOAT - The Greatest of All Time. While all the particulars for GOAT are completely transparent, the same cannot be said for Thalapathy 69. The names of several directors have been asserting themselves in internet speculation. A recent statement by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, now have netizens convinced, about him helming the project shrouded in mystery.

In a media byte at a recent awards ceremony, Dilipkumar presented a star-studded portrait of actors he was vying to cast in Thalapathy 69. If the director's statement is not just wishful thinking, Mahesh Babu, Mammootty and Thalapathy Vijay may just end up sharing screen space. Nelson Dilipkumar said, "If I were the director of Thalapathy 69, I would cast Mahesh Babu (and) Mammootty alongside Vijay."

Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in GOAT



On New Year's Eve last year, the first look of the Thalapathy Vijay led GOAT, was shared by the makers. The actor can be seen in a dual role in the posters - confirming speculations of Thalapathy Vijay essaying a younger and an older role. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and bankrolled by the Kalpathi trio, the film is in the midst of canning key sequences in foreign locales, ranging from Bangkok to Dubai.

Interestingly, the film will feature Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay. GOAT is set for a release on September 5.