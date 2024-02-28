Advertisement

Celebrating a legacy spanning nearly five decades, Superstar Rajinikanth continues to reign supreme in the history of Tamil cinema. Amidst numerous iconic roles, one film that stands out is the 1999 blockbuster Padayappa. Directed by KS Ravikumar and featuring Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, and Soundarya, the film made its theatrical debut on April 10, 1999 and was received positively.

What made Padayappa a special movie?

Padayappa holds a special place in the hearts of 90s cinema enthusiasts and celebrates the quintessential Rajinikanth charm. From his trademark swagger to the on-screen chemistry with Soundarya, coupled with Ramya Krishnan's unforgettable portrayal of the antagonist, the movie remains etched in everyone’s memory.

Padayappa marked a departure from usual convention by introducing an anti-heroine theme, a concept envisioned by Rajinikanth himself. Insights from director KS Ravikumar suggest that the character portrayed by Ramya Krishnan may have drawn inspiration from the relationship between Rajinikanth and late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, although this remains unconfirmed by the star.

Advertisement

Did you know Soundarya wasn’t the first choice for Padayappa?

Interestingly, the casting process underwent twists, with Nagma initially slated to star opposite Rajinikanth. However, she walked out from the project, reportedly due to the prominence of Ramya Krishnan's role. This led to Soundarya's entry in the shoes of Vasundhara, Rajinikanth's love interest in the film.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth with Nagma | Image: IMDb

When Ramya said that she was scared to play a villain opposite Rajinikanth in Padayappa

In an old interview with The News Minute, the actress once shared, "I wasn't very happy about Nilambari initially because I was very scared”. She further recalled, "After a week, people started appreciating my role.” For the unversed, Padayappa was the last movie of Tamil cinema legend Sivaji Ganesan.

Advertisement

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting with Vettaiyan and will soon start working on his upcoming Thalaivar 171.