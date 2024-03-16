Pay And Get A Role Alongside Rajinikanth: Scammers Dupe Woman Of ₹3.9 Lakh

Advertisement

Two men duped a woman under the guise of offering her an acting role alongside superstar Rajinikanth. According to police, the accused allegedly extorted around ₹4 lakh from a woman named Mrudula. The woman went to the police after being duped by two men who claimed she had been cast in a film titled Thalaiver 171- Code Red alongside Rajinikanth.

How scammers are using Rajinikanth to dupe aspiring actors?

The scammers reportedly shared a video that begins with a jazz track playing against the backdrop of an old audio cassette tape. A picturesque setting then announces a film directed by a man named Lars Peeters. The video was reportedly sent to aspiring actors under the pretext of a casting call for a blockbuster film starring Rajinikanth. However, it was complex scam.

Thalaivar 171 poster | Image: X

In Bengaluru, fraudsters offered aspiring actors roles in the upcoming film Thalaivar 171 - Code Red. Individuals posing as casting directors preyed on actors, defrauding them of large sums of money for roles that never materialised.

Mrudula, a victim of the scam, alleged that she was swindled out of ₹3.9 lakh after being enticed by the prospect of acting alongside the Rajnikanth. The perpetrators allegedly lured her in by posting fake casting calls and movie posters on social media.

Victim files a complaint against scammers

As per media reports, Mrudula accused Suresh, a casting director, of accepting money in exchange for offering a role in the film. Based on Mrudula's allegations, a complaint has been filed against Kumar at a Bengaluru police station, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

