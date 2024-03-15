×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Pon Ondru Kanden To Release On TV Instead Of Theatres, Vasanth Ravi Claims Team Was Not Informed

Pon Ondru Kanden producers have announced that the movie will be directly released on TV and this has caught all the cast and crew of the movie off-guard.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vasanth Ravi and Ashok Selvan in Pon Ondru Kanden
  • 2 min read
In a surprising turn of events, the much-anticipated Tamil film Pon Ondru Kanden has opted to forgo the traditional theatrical release and will instead premiere directly on Colors Tamil channel. This decision was announced alongside the release of a promotional video and has left key members of the cast and crew, including director V Priya and lead actors Vasanth Ravi, Ashok Selvan, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, in the dark.

What did Vasanth Ravi say about the Pon Ondru Kanden TV release?

Vasanth who is known for his roles in Rocky and Jailer expressed his shock and disappointment on social media and criticised the production house Jio Studios for failing to inform the team about the shift in release strategy. In a tweet, he talked about the lack of communication and highlighted the hard work invested by the entire team in bringing the film to fruition.

 

Vasanth Ravi | Image: IMDb

 

His tweet read, “Shocking!! Is this even True?? Especially, from a reputed and leading production house like Jio Studios @jiostudios. Extremely painful and disheartening to see the promo of Pon Ondru Kanden and the announcement of the world satellite premiere without any communication to @AshokSelvan, @AishuLekshmi, @thisisysr sir, @directorpriya_v mam or anyone associated with the film It! We have worked hard for this film.”

Vasanth Ravi claims no one knew about the Pon Ondru Kanden TV release

He further mentioned the team's lack of awareness regarding the decision while adding, “The whole team of Pon Ondru Kanden is totally unaware and not being informed about this at all!! Thank you @jiostudios for being so kind, your respect for the team of #PonOndruKanden has only increased multiple times for keeping us posted about it only through @X!”

Advertisement

 

 

As of now, Jio Studios has not responded to Vasanth Ravi's statement and has left fans and the makers awaiting further developments in this uninformed release case of Pon Ondru Kanden.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

