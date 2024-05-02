Advertisement

Choreographer Robert recently announced a record-breaking dancing event in Chennai. At the event, a large number of dancers were going to dance nonstop for 100 minutes to Prabhu Deva's 100 songs. The actor-choreographer was supposed to arrive at the record-breaking event, but he gave the event a miss without a prior notice, leading to a ruckus.

What happened at the event?

The dancing event took place today at Chennai's Rajarathinam Stadium, with registration beginning earlier in the day (around 7 AM). Several schoolchildren also took part. Children formed a long queue to participate in the dance event. However, children were forced to wait in line for an extended period while the management awaited Prabhu Deva's arrival to start the event. Unfortunately, a few children fainted due to the extreme heat, which infuriated their parents, as per media reports.

Prabhu Deva issues an apology to the parents

Enraging parents were in a dispute with the event management team and blamed Prabhu Deva for the delay. Reportedly, Prabhu Deva was unable to attend the event due to prior commitments in Hyderabad. Later, the actor-choreographer issued an apology via video. "I definitely want to meet all of you," he said. He further clarified that due to ill health he had to give the event a miss. However, he wished the best to the students who participated in the event. "Best of luck to all of you.. I love you all.. I miss you all," he concluded. Despite giving an apology, Prabhu Deva was slammed for his actions.

The dancing event, which took place in an open stadium in hot summer weather, has sparked controversy, while the team has faced criticism for poor management. Despite the chaos, the event went ahead as planned, with 5000 dancers performing Prabhu Deva's songs for 100 minutes.