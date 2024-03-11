×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Premalu To Release In Tamil After Film's Malayalam And Telugu Success?

Premalu released in theatres on February 9. This was followed by a re-release in Telugu after almost a month. It may just be gearing up for another release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Premalu
Premalu | Image:Premalu
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malayalam language film Premalu is the latest specimen in the exclusive list of small-budget films that have taken the box office by storm in a matter of weeks. The widespread appreciation and success for the film are now being en-cashed by the makers to understandably multiply profits. An interesting set of speculations surround the same.

Premalu to release in Tamil?

Premalu was originally released in Malayalam on February 9. Its stellar and unbeatable run in the theatres led the makers to officially see through a re-release of the film, this time in Telugu, on March 8. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the film is reportedly gearing up for a second re-release - this time in Tamil. The report pegs the date for the same as March 15. No official confirmation, however, has come in this regard.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement


Directed by Girish AD, the film features a fresh cast led by Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju. Other notable cast members include Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, and Mathew Thomas. The coming-of-age film has notably been produced by Fahadh Faasil.

Premalu's box office report

Premalu has been mounted on a humble budget of ₹3 crores which makes its steaming success at the theatres that much more formidable. As per a Sacnilk report, its Malayalam collections currently stand at ₹48.7 crores with its worldwide collections standing at ₹93 crores. It has maintained a pattern of earning steady numbers through the week seeing a palpable hike over the weekends.

 

The film is currently in its fifth weekend at the theatres for the Malayalam version and its first weekend for the Telugu version. The latter, which released on March 8, has minted ₹0.33 crores on its opening day. 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

7 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

7 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

7 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

8 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

8 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranveer Singh's Next To Be With Kaala Director Pa Ranjith?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Video of Pakistani actress calling cricketers as 'Tharki' on live TV

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Sidharth Malhotra Set To Work With Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Perez, Barreras crowned champions; India sweep medals in junior category

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Sajid Nadiadwala Reacts To Kick 2 Rumours, New Project With Murugadoss

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo