Malayalam language film Premalu is the latest specimen in the exclusive list of small-budget films that have taken the box office by storm in a matter of weeks. The widespread appreciation and success for the film are now being en-cashed by the makers to understandably multiply profits. An interesting set of speculations surround the same.

Premalu to release in Tamil?

Premalu was originally released in Malayalam on February 9. Its stellar and unbeatable run in the theatres led the makers to officially see through a re-release of the film, this time in Telugu, on March 8. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the film is reportedly gearing up for a second re-release - this time in Tamil. The report pegs the date for the same as March 15. No official confirmation, however, has come in this regard.

Directed by Girish AD, the film features a fresh cast led by Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju. Other notable cast members include Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, and Mathew Thomas. The coming-of-age film has notably been produced by Fahadh Faasil.

Premalu's box office report

Premalu has been mounted on a humble budget of ₹3 crores which makes its steaming success at the theatres that much more formidable. As per a Sacnilk report, its Malayalam collections currently stand at ₹48.7 crores with its worldwide collections standing at ₹93 crores. It has maintained a pattern of earning steady numbers through the week seeing a palpable hike over the weekends.

The film is currently in its fifth weekend at the theatres for the Malayalam version and its first weekend for the Telugu version. The latter, which released on March 8, has minted ₹0.33 crores on its opening day.