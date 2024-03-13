×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Premalu To Release In Tamil After Massive Success Of Telugu and Malayalam Versions; Deets Inside

The Tamil dubbing and censor formalities for Naslen and Mamitha Baiju's film Premalu have already been completed. The film will release in theatres in March.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Premalu
Premalu | Image:Premalu
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Premalu, a romantic comedy starring young actors Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, has emerged as one of Malayalam cinema's most successful recent releases. The film, directed by Girish AD, has now reached the Rs 100 crore club in the Malayalam film industry. Following the release of the much-anticipated Premalu Telugu version last week, the makers are now preparing to release the Tamil dubbed version of the film.

Premalu poster | Image: X

 

When will Premalu Tamil release in theatres?

According to recent updates, the Tamil dubbing and censor formalities for Naslen and Mamitha Baiju's popular film Premalu have already been completed. The makers of the romantic comedy are now preparing to launch the Tamil version's promotional campaign by releasing the official trailer and songs as soon as possible.

Director Dileesh Pothan took to his social media handle to announce that Premalu Tamil will hit the theatres soon. The film's Tamil dubbed version will release on March 15. Sharing the poster, Dileesh wrote, "Vanakkam TamilNadu, 🙏😍The celebrations gets bigger with Red Giant Movies. 🎉Premalu tamil version releasing in theatres from March 15th. 🗓️ Come.. let's premalu.! 💕." For the unversed, Dileesh Pothan is the producer of Premalu.

Premalu to run for an extended period in theatres

With the release of the Premalu Tamil and Telugu versions, it has been confirmed that Naslen and Mamitha Baiju's film will have a longer run in theatres. In that case, the Girish AD-directed film, which was set to premiere on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, may not be released on OTT anytime soon. According to trade experts, the romantic comedy has a good chance of crossing the Rs 110 mark at the box office during its lifetime.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

