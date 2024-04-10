×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Priyamani Reacts To Why She Was Not Cast Opposite Tamil And Telugu A-listers: I Might Eat Them...

Priyamani opens up about not being cast opposite A-listers of Telugu and Tamil film industries. She suggested asking this question to directors and producers.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyamani
Priyamani | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Priyamani, who made her acting debut with Telugu film Evare Atagaadu, has worked across the film industries in Indian cinema. She has been part of several commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies but has never been cast opposite top heroes of the Telugu and Tamil industries. When asked about the same, the actress shared that even she is clueless.

I have also wondered: Priyamani

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actress shared that she doesn't have a proper answer to it and often wonders why she was not cast alongside A-listers of Tamil and Telugu industries. Adding to it, she suggested that this question should be asked of the directors and producers.  am not trying to find fault with anybody, but I have heard from a lot of people that they don’t want to cast me opposite them or along with them or in the film because… probably of the fact that ‘I might eat them up'," she continued.

(A file photo of Priyamani | Image: Instagram)

However, the actress stresses that she is happy with how things are in her career. "I am very happy and content with where I am," she said.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Priyamani | Image: Instagram)

Working with A-listers has its advantages: Priyamani

In the same segment, Priyamani added that she doesn't believe in number games. Working with A-listers has its advantages, but she doesn't believe that one will be seen only when acting alongside them. "Somewhere, I did feel bad about why I was not cast with the A-list actors, though half of them are well acquainted. We do say ‘hi…hello’ whenever we meet. But I think it is a question for them,” she concluded.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Priyamani | Image: Instagram)

Priyamani will be next seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Maidaan which is slated to hit the theatres on April 11. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar

Anandi nab sailing bronze

a minute ago
Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

2 minutes ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

4 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

6 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

9 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

11 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

11 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

12 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

14 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

15 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

16 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

17 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

18 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

18 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

20 minutes ago
student

news

22 minutes ago
Mercedes Benz displays 3 SUVs at Bharat Mobility Show

Mercedes Q1 sales

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo