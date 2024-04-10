Advertisement

Priyamani, who made her acting debut with Telugu film Evare Atagaadu, has worked across the film industries in Indian cinema. She has been part of several commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies but has never been cast opposite top heroes of the Telugu and Tamil industries. When asked about the same, the actress shared that even she is clueless.

I have also wondered: Priyamani

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actress shared that she doesn't have a proper answer to it and often wonders why she was not cast alongside A-listers of Tamil and Telugu industries. Adding to it, she suggested that this question should be asked of the directors and producers. am not trying to find fault with anybody, but I have heard from a lot of people that they don’t want to cast me opposite them or along with them or in the film because… probably of the fact that ‘I might eat them up'," she continued.

(A file photo of Priyamani | Image: Instagram)

However, the actress stresses that she is happy with how things are in her career. "I am very happy and content with where I am," she said.

Working with A-listers has its advantages: Priyamani

In the same segment, Priyamani added that she doesn't believe in number games. Working with A-listers has its advantages, but she doesn't believe that one will be seen only when acting alongside them. "Somewhere, I did feel bad about why I was not cast with the A-list actors, though half of them are well acquainted. We do say ‘hi…hello’ whenever we meet. But I think it is a question for them,” she concluded.

Priyamani will be next seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Maidaan which is slated to hit the theatres on April 11.