Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

R Sarathkumar Says BAPS Mandir Inauguration Is A 'Wonderful Presentation Of The Culture'

R Sarathkumar was more than happy to be a part of the BAPS Mandir inauguration in Abu Dhabi on February 14 in presence of other celebrities.

Republic Entertainment Desk
R Sarathkumar
R Sarathkumar | Image:X
  • 2 min read
R Sarathkumar was more than happy to be a part of the BAPS Mandir inauguration in Abu Dhabi on February 14. BAPS Mandir is the first Hindi temple in Abu Dhabi and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14. The event was attended by several A-listers from the South film industry including Suresh Gopi and R Sarathkumar.

R Sarathkumar shares his experience on attending BAPS Mandir inauguration in Abu Dhabi

Tamil star R Sarathkumar expressed his happiness after attending BAPS Mandir inauguration in Abu Dhabi. In a conversation with ANI, Sarathkumar said, "It was a great experience. It shows peace & harmony. I appreciate the UAE government & PM Modi who made it possible...It is a wonderful presentation of the culture..."

Sarathkumar further admitted that BAPS Mandir is a temple for all religions and its restore love and harmony. The grand event was also attended by other A-listers including Akshay Kumar, Shankar Mahadevan, Vivek Oberoi, and others. Sarathkumar was one of them and was snapped at BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

About BAPS Mandir that was inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to the UAE by inaugurating the BAPS Mandir, Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple. The inauguration of the BAPS temple, which cost Rs 700 crore, is seen as a watershed moment for the Hindu community in the UAE as well as bilateral relations.

BAPS Mandir | Image: BAPS Mandir

 

The mandir's external wall is made of pink Rajasthani sandstone.The mandir interior is made of Italian marble and features two central domes, 'The Dome of Harmony' and 'The Dome of Peace'.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then-crown prince and current UAE President, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 to build the UAE's first temple. In 2019, he gifted an additional 13.5 acres.

It is a historic marvel that spans 27 acres and stands 108 feet tall.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

