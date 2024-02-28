English
Raayan: Saravanan Joins Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan's Action Thriller

Raayan marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi.

Saravanan
A file photo of Saravanan | Image:IMDb
Another day, another actor joined the cast of Dhanush starrer Raayan. A few days ago, the actor unveiled the title and first-look poster of the film and has been announcing the cast one day at a time to keep the movie buffs hooked. On Tuesday, Dhanush took to his social media handle to welcome Saravanan onboard.

Saravanan joins the star cast of Raayan

Dhanush took to his X and shared the look of Saravanan from the film. In the monochromatic picture, Saravanan is seen sitting on a chair with his head tilted down as raindrops cloud the frame. Welcoming the veteran Tamil star, the actor wrote, “Saravanan sir from Raayan”.

The first look poster of Raayan featured Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan, standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons.

What do we know about Raayan

Raayan also marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, S.J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The film which has been written by Dhanush, is expected to be a gangster drama, set against the backdrop of North Madras. In the film, the actor is rumoured to play the character of a cook who was formerly a gangster. Raayan is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

