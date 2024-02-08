Advertisement

Raghuthatha, starring Keerthy Suresh, is going to debut in theatres later this year. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film on Friday (January 12). It gave a glimpse into the life of Keerthy’s character Kayalvizhi, who is struggling with language politics.

Raghuthatha teaser out

The 1-minute teaser of Raghuthatha gave fans a short synopsis of the film's premise, and it's an innovative clip to boost the enthusiasm for the film. In this movie, Keerthy Suresh portrays Kayalvizhi, a character who finds it difficult to comprehend languages other than Tamil and who speaks out against forcing language upon people. The trailer highlights the linguistic politics with oddball music and humorous undertones.

Raghu Thatha’s first glimpse

Earlier, the team had shared the first glimpse of Raghuthatha with a promo that features a vintage-looking cinema poster of Keerthy in a half-saree look. Just like the golden days, the poster was being carried through a busy market as a marketing gimmick.

The narrator is heard saying, "Ladies, gentlemen, and fans of cinema... Hombale Films proudly presents... Raghuthatha, a feature film."

Directed by Suman Kumar, Raghuthatha also stars MS Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan in the key roles. Sean Roldan is composing the music for the film, while Yamini Yagnamurthy is handling the camera.

The title of the film Raghu Thatha is inspired by the popular comedy sequence from Bhagyaraj’s Indru Poi Naalai Vaa. The scene involves a Hindi teacher trying to teach a sentence. The reluctant and spoiled students keep repeating the sentence as Raghu Thatha which in Tamil means Raghu's grandfather. The sequence has remained a hit till now.