Rajinikanth, who recently wrapped up Vettaiyan, took some time off before starting with his next movie Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The superstar celebrated his grandson Ved Krishna's birthday in Chennai. Now, a video is going viral on the internet offering a sneak peek into the bash. Ved, son of Soundarya Rajinikanth and her ex-husband Ashwin Ramkumar, turned nine on May 6.

Rajinikanth attends grandson Ved's cricket-themed birthday party

Rajinikanth attended the bash with his wife Latha. In the viral video, the superstar can be seen dressed in a traditional ensemble, standing behind Ved. The nine-year-old boy can be seen wearing an Indian jersey, while Soundarya can be seen in a Chennai Super Kings jersey. She was seen holding her second son Veer, also dressed in an Indian jersey.

All you need to know about Soundarya Rajinikanth

Soundarya and Ashwin separated a year after the birth of their son Ved and got divorced in 2017 due to irreconcilable differences. She married Vishagan Vanangamudi, an actor and businessman, on February 11 at Leela Palace in Chennai. Their son Veer was born in 2022.

(A file photo of Soundarya with her son Ved | Image: Instagram)

On the work front, Soundarya did follow in her father's footsteps but not in acting. She is a graphic designer, film producer and director, primarily working in the Tamil film industry. She started her career in 1999 as a Graphic Designer for the movie Padayappa. After working in several movies as a graphic designer, she made her debut as a producer in 2010 with the movie Goa. Soundarya made her directing debut with the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan.

Rajinikanth to start filming for Coolie

Rajinikanth will begin with the filming of Coolie, his 171 movie, in June. As per a 123Telugu report, the date mentioned in the report is June 6 specifically. Speculation has also been rife with regards to Shruti Haasan holding a key role in the film - in all probability being that of Rajinikanth's daughter. A confirmation on this, however, is yet to come through. Produced by Sun Pictures, music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be adding Coolie to his already enviable list of projects.