Advertisement

Lal Salaam released in theatres on February 9. The ambitious project, featuring cameos from the likes of Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev, failed to make much of an impact, either critically or commercially. Aishwarya, who helmed the project, has now opened up about accentuating her father's role in the film to cater to audience expectations.

Advertisement

Aishwarya spills the beans on Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam cameo



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Aishwarya has opened up about her father Rajnikanth's cameo as Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam. She shared how though the original character had a screen time spanning just ten minutes, the role was extended keeping in mind the audience's desire to see her father on screen in an impactful role.

Advertisement



She said, "Daddy’s character was originally intended to be a 10-minute cameo. He should actually appear in the film’s second half. But people come to the theatre to see my father. Fans shouldn’t be disappointed, and hence, we made changes to the entire script. The entire edit was reshuffled in the last two days."

Advertisement

Aishwarya says she could not achiever her vision for Lal Salaam



Aishwarya also admitted to not being able to achieve that which she set out to, with Lal Salaam. The directress particularly blamed last-minute changes motivated by commercial placements, as a key reason behind the failure. Not just this, she has also taken criticism about the allegedly 'confusing' storyline in the first half of the film, on her chin. What's more, despite the film's failure she has put down Lal Salaam as a learning curve in her quest to become a reputable director.

Advertisement



She said, "The content of Lal Salaam is very good, but we couldn’t achieve the desired result due to the last-minute changes and addition of commercial elements. People told me they got confused with the proceedings in the first half. But I am satisfied as a filmmaker with Lal Salaam since I learned a lot."