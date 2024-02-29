Rajinikanth Ditches Luxury To Travel Economy In Viral Video | Watch

Advertisement

Rajinikanth, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Vettaiyan, was recently spotted in a plane. Interestingly, the actor was snapped flying economy instead of first class. Rajinikanth’s humble and simple nature grabbed the attention of the fans and he was praised by the netizens for his modesty.

Rajinikanth flies economy

In the viral video, Rajinikanth was seen dressed up in a blue shirt and grey pants. The actor seemed to be putting his earphones on when a fan captured him in this candid moment on the plane.

Rajinikanth's ongoing professional commitments

Rajinikanth was last seen in the highly successful Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which grossed over Rs 600 crore globally. Currently busy with Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will soon start prepping for Thalaivar 171 helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The pre-production of the same is currently underway.

Vettaiyan holds a unique significance as it marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on screen after a hiatus of three decades since their last collaboration in Hum (1991). Vettaiyan will feature Rajinikanth portraying a dynamic police officer and will explore themes of unchecked authority within law enforcement.

Alongside Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, the film features Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles.

Is Rajinikanth making his Bollywood comeback?

Rumours are rife that after 13 years ever since Ra. One, the veteran actor might take a flight to Hindi cinema. This news escalated after producer Sajid Nadiadwala took to X and hinted at a collaboration between the duo. Sajid quoted in the viral tweet, “It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!”

