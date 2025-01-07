Rajinikanth Dodges Question On Women's Safety In Tamil Nadu Amid Chennai's Anna University Sexual Assault Case, Fans Fume

Rajinikanth is all geared up for his upcoming film Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie remains one of the most anticipated films. The actor was spotted at Chennai International airport and was asked by the paps about the recent case of Anna University assault case. His reply has now gone viral on social media.

Rajinikanth reply on women’s safety goes viral

Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport before he jetted off to Thailand to complete filming for his upcoming project Coolie. In the clip, he was asked by the paps for women’ safety in Tamil Nadu. Several videos are going viral in which he sternly replies and says, “Don't ask me political questions”.

This question comes shortly after the sexual assault of 19-year-old student at Anna University in Chennai. Fans took to comment section to express their opinion as well. One user wrote, “How many times he told media”. Another user wrote, “Leave him in peace. He is focusing on his job and his family. Don’t pester him”. “Godsake leave him alone”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie?

Coolie is an upcoming action thriller produced by Sun Pictures. Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, the movie also stars Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra in the key roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj.

Poster of Coolie | Source: IMDb