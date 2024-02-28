Rajinikanth Dons Police Uniform In Leaked Video From The Sets Of Vettaiyan | Watch

Advertisement

Rajinikanth aka Thalaivar recently jetted off to Hyderabad from Chennai to resume the shooting of his film Vettaiyan. Vettaiyan is one of the most anticipated films of this year starring Fahadh Faasil opposite Rajinikanth. Amid the buzz surrounding the movie, a video of Rajinikanth from the sets of the film has gone viral on social media.

Rajinikanth's look from Vettaiyan goes viral

In the viral video, Rajinikanth can be seen arriving in his car to greet his fans on the sets of his film Vettaiyan. Fans were elated to meet Thalaivar and began to scream out of joy. However, in the viral video, Rajinikanth was seen donning a police uniform, which could be his look from Vettaiyan starring Fahadh Faasil. Fans were left excited after they saw Rajinikanth waving at them in the police uniform. For the unversed, Vettaiyan follows the life of a retired police officer as he fights against the system. Therefore, it is confirmed that Rajinikanth will be playing the role of the retired cop. Check the video below.

Thalaivar as #Vettaiyan (in police costume) , the mighty " A " shot in BHEL last night. 🕶️🌟🔥



C2C pic.twitter.com/pBAgTyGJdY — Rana Ashish Mahesh (@RanaAshish25) February 28, 2024

Photos from Vettaiyan sets go viral

Several photos and videos from Vettaiyan's sets have circulated on the internet. After a fortnight, more images from the set have gone viral, generating buzz for the film. In the photo, Rajinikanth is seen getting ready for one of the film's scenes. The actor was seen wearing a green striped shirt, cream pants, brown shoes, and his signature glasses.

Advertisement

A look at Vettaiyan teaser

The title teaser for Vettaiyan was released a while ago, and it provided a glimpse into the film's world.

The promotional video began with a shot of Rajinikanth reading a book with a picture of Subhas Chandra Bose. In another scene from the film, he was seen carrying a wooden stick or lathi, fueling speculation that he will play a college professor in Vettaiyan. However, the mystery surrounding his character continues. After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will collaborate with Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171.