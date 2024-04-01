×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171 To Be Titled Kazhugu? Here's What We Know

The makers of Thalaivar 171 dropped the first look poster of Rajinikanth a few days ago and the film's title is set to be announced on April 22.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster | Image:Sun Pictures/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rajinikanth joined hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for their upcoming venture Thalaivar 171. The film's pre-production is progressing and recently the makers of the film dropped the first look poster of Rajinikanth. The film's title is set to be announced on April 22, but there have been speculations about the same on the internet.

What will be the title of Thalaivar 171?

Several speculations about Thalaivar 171's title have been circulating on the internet. As per media reports, the Rajinikanth starrer might be titled Kazhugu as the actor once said in a speech that he is a Kazhugu (Eagle) and mocked a crow fighting with an eagle during the audio launch of Jailer. However, this speech sparked a controversy with Rajinikanth's fans clashing with Vijay's supporters. ater, Thalaivar clarified that he was not comparing any actor to a crow. Meanwhile, Lokesh once mentioned that he would consider giving the title Thalapathy to his film with Rajinikanth.

 

Rajinikanth's look from Thalaivar 171 | Image: X

 

Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals exciting details about Thalaivar 171

At an event, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared that Thalaivar 171 starring Rajinikanth won't revolve around drugs. He said that he is trying something new with this film. He added, "Thalaivar171 will be in my style completely. It will be a 100% Lokesh film. There is a lot of discussion on social media regarding the film’s storyline based on the poster. At present, I won’t reveal anything, but all that I can say at this point is that the movie will be very different. We want to show Rajini sir in a never-before manner, and we are working towards achieving it."

 

Rajinikanth with Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image: X

 

Meanwhile, Thalaivar 171 will be a VFX-heavy film based on a fantasy concept. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team hope to begin filming in mid-2024 and finish by the end of this year. However, because high-quality VFX is required, the project will require a lengthy post-production schedule. However, the creators have remained tight-lipped about the matter.
 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 09:30 IST

