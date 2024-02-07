English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

It's controversial/ Rajinikanth Responds To Daughter Aishwarya's 'My Dad Not A Sanghi' Remark

Aishwarya Rajinikanth was massively criticised after she said her father Rajinikanth was not a Sanghi and it made her mad when people branded him that.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth(L), Aishwarya (C) | Image:Lyca Productions/Instagram
  • 2 min read
After Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Sanghi statement at Lal Salaam's audio launch event went viral and attracted criticism, her father and superstar Rajinikanth has come in her support. The veteran star, who also plays a cameo role in the film, in a recent media interaction said, "Aishwarya never said that the term Sanghi was a bad word."

What is the whole 'Sanghi' controversy about?

At the grand audio launch event of her film Lal Salaam, Aishwarya said that her father Rajinikanth was not a Sanghi as claimed by many social media users. She further added, if the actor was a Sanghi, he wouldn't have done a film like Lal Salaam.

She said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi, and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi."

She added, "I'd like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like 'Lal Salaam'."

After hearing his daughter's speech at the event that took place at a private college in Chennai on Republic Day. The video later went viral.

Rajinikanth defends his daughter

During a recent media interaction, Rajinikanth said, "My daughter never said that Sanghi [the term] was a bad word. She questioned why her father was being branded that way when he is into spirituality."

What do we know abot Lal Salaam?

Lal Salaam marks the comeback of Aishwarya Rajinikanth as director. The film is touted to be a sports drama, which is set to hit theaters on February 9. The film stars actor Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles. Rajinikanth will play the special role of Moideen Bhai. 
 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

