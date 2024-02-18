English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171 To Not Go On The Floors Before Mid 2024, Director Says 'There's Much...'

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently graced the Chennai Comic Con on Saturday. During the event, Lokesh dropped an update on Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 171.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajinikanth
Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajinikanth | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Lokesh Kanagaraj recently graced the Chennai Comic Con on Saturday. During the event, Lokesh dropped an update on Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 171. He further spoke about the pre-production process of Thalaivar 171 and shared his plans for the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares details about Thalaivar 171

Speaking about the pre-production phase of Thalaivar 171, Lokesh Kanagaraj gave details about the film. He disclosed that pre-production for Thalaivar 171 starring Rajinikanth may begin in two to three months and that the writing portion of the project is currently underway.

Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed his excitement for Thalaivar 171 and said he stays in constant with Rajinikanth over the phone. Additionally, Lokesh stated that he is unable to maintain contact with many of the individuals who have contacted him in recent months because of his busy and demanding schedules.

Thalaivar 171 | Image: X

 

"We are busy writing the script for Thalaivar 171 & constantly in touch with Superstar Rajinikanth. There is much more to write. We have 2-3 months left for the Pre Production so we are concentrating more on writing," Lokesh Kanagaraj said during Chennai Comic Con.

Leo 2 starring Thalapathy Vijay to go on floors?

Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay announced his political party named Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Vijay also announced that he will be quitting acting after Thalapathy 69 due to his other commitments. However, in recent interaction with the media Lokesh Kanagaraj dropped subtle hints about Leo 2. Talking about the possibilities of Leo 2 starring Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, "Leo 2 is possible if time and situations falls on place with Thalapathy Vijay's nod. His ambition is different now, congratulations on his new journey."

At the peak of his career, Thalapathy Vijay entered politics. He stopped acting because he was going to run in the 2026 Assembly elections rather than the 2024 elections.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

