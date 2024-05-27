Advertisement

Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Coolie. The film was tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. As the pre-production work of the film is inching towards its completion, it has been confirmed that Sathyaraj has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the Rajinikanth starrer.

Rajinikanth to share screen space with Sathyaraj after 38 years

Sathyaraj, who collaborated with Rajinikanth on several films in the 1980s, has not worked with the actor in nearly 40 years. However, it appears that Sathyaraj has changed his plans to co-star with Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sathyaraj was initially cast as the antagonist in Shankar's directorial Sivaji, which stars Rajinikanth, but he declined the offer, and the role was later given to Suman.

#Coolie - Eventhough there are some small issues between Superstar #Rajinikanth & #Sathyaraj in the past, now both legends are reuniting after 38 Years, forgetting those things 🫶❤️pic.twitter.com/rhxlOSibNu — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB)

Lokesh Kanagaraj persuaded Sathyaraj to collaborate with Rajinikanth, and the former is reuniting the much-anticipated duo after 38 years. However, the duo is returning after a long hiatus, and they are expected to deliver their best to impress fans. Shruti Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mohan are also expected to appear in Coolie.

What was the feud between Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj?

Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj are contemporaries who starred together in several movies during the 80s. While Sathyaraj often played the villain or the villain’s henchman against Rajinikanth, his big break came in a nuanced role as Rajinikanth’s father in Mr. Bharat, directed by S.P. Muthuraman.

Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj file photo | Image: IMDb

During a hunger strike on the Cauvery issue, Sathyaraj’s fiery speech was perceived as an attack on Rajinikanth, causing tensions between their fans. However, Sathyaraj has consistently stated in recent interviews that he admires Rajinikanth as a superstar actor.

Sibiraj, during the promotions of his new movie Maayon, addressed the issue, stating that there is no bad blood between his father and Rajinikanth. He explained that when Shankar approached Sathyaraj to play the villain against Rajinikanth in Sivaji, he declined only because he was playing the hero in many films at that time and did not want to displease distributors. Sibiraj also clarified that the rumour about Rajinikanth being irked by Sathyaraj using his film title Ranga is false.