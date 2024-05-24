Advertisement

Megastar Rajinikanth recently visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Videos and pictures of the actor seeking blessing at the temple were posted on the official social media account of BAPS Hindi Mandir. The visit came after Rajinikanth was granted the golden visa by UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the DCT, Abu Dhabi government, handed over the Emirates ID to the legendary actor during an event at the DCT headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

After receiving the Golden Visa, the superstar said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden Visa from the Abu Dhabi government. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi government and also to my good friend Yusuf Ali MA, CMD of Lulu group for felicitating the Visa and all support.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister for Tolerance, called on Rajnikanth at his palace. The Tamil Superstar also visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

On the acting front, Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Vettaiyan, which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai.

The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the movie.

(with inputs from ANI)