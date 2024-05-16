Rajinikanth Shares Message For Captain Vijayakanth After He Posthumously Receives Padma Bhushan

Advertisement

Rajinikanth fondly remembers his friend and late actor Captain Vijayakanth. The Jailer actor has recorded a special video message for the Captian who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan - the third highest civilian honour in the country - posthumously. Vijayakanth breathed his last on December 28 2023 and passed away from liver complications.

Captain Vijayakanth’s wife and son receive the Padma Bhushan in his honour

On May 9, at the felicitation ceremony of the Padma awards, the President Of India, Droupadi Murmu honoured Captain Vijayakanth posthumously. In an official X (formerly Twitter) post, the president’s office wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan in the field of Art upon Captain Vijayakant posthumously. He was an eminent actor of the Tamil film industry recognised for promoting patriotic values through his films. Shri Vijayakant was also known for his humanitarian efforts towards impoverished families and for supporting struggling actors.”

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan in the field of Art upon Captain Vijayakant posthumously. He was an eminent actor of the Tamil film industry recognised for promoting patriotic values through his films. Shri Vijayakant was also known for his humanitarian efforts… pic.twitter.com/CdG0liPp1F — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn)

The late actor’s wife and son went to New Delhi to receive the Padma Bhushan on his behalf. Days later, a close friend of the actor Rajinikanth recorded a message expressing gratitude to the central government for bestowing Vijayakanth with the honour. He asserted that the Padma books will always carry his name as history.

Rajinikanth records a video message in Captain Vijayakanth’s honour

In his video message, Rajinikanth could be heard saying, “The central government honoured late actor and my friend, Vijayakanth, with Padma Bhushan. The Padma 2024 books will have his history and it's a celebratory occasion. It's also a top honour for him. I cannot fathom that Vijayakanth is still not with us. He came, achieved a lot and left us all. We can never see anyone like him. I miss him dearly. Our Captain was a Madurai veeran (warrior). Thank you.”

The video was broadcast on Captain News, founded and owned by Vijayakanth. It is now doing rounds on social media.