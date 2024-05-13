Advertisement

Rajinikanth has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Vettaiyan in Chennai. The movie is Superstar's 170 film and all eyes are on his collaboration with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel and what they have in store for the audience. On the last day of shoot, Rajinikanth posed with the crew of Vettaiyan and Gnanavel was seen presenting him with a bouquet as they were surrounded by others. The Tamil star was dressed in his look in the movie, as was teased in previous movie posters.

Vettaiyan poster | Image: Lyca Productions/X

Production house announces wrap of Rajinikanth's portions in Vettaiyan

Lyca Productions announced the news on X writing, “And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! 🎬🌟 Superstar @rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan (sic).” Earlier, in the beginning of May, Amitabh Bachchan finished shooting for his portions in Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions posted some photographs of Rajinikanth and Big b together teasing the big collaboration of the “titans of Indian cinema”. "Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan grace the sets of Vettaiyan in Mumbai, with their unmatched charisma," shared the production house.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on Vettaiyan set | Image: Lyca Productions/X

Vettaiyan to release in October

Vettaiyan, which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. Rajinikanth was spotted filming for the movie in various locations, such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

Now, Rajinikanth will begin work on Coolie, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi, Vikram and Leo fame.

Advertisement