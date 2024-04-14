Advertisement

After the commercial success of Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, Rajinikanth will play the leading role in Jai Bhim director's TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. While the director has assembled a pan-India cast for the Superstar's next, including names like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan and Manju Warrier among others. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Rana Daggubati will be playing the villain opposite Rajinikanth in the movie. Some details about Rana's role have also been revealed by media portals.

Rana to play antagonist in Vettaiyan?

Rana Daggubati is confirmed to play a part in Vettaiyan, however, the details of his role in the movie were not confirmed till now. According to the latest development, Deccan Chronicle reported that, “He (Rana) essays the role of a tech-savvy baddy who is adept in bugging laptops which later gets exposed. He has worked on his look and operates from a swanky corporate office. His looks stylish and dignified yet showcases dark shades.”

According to the website, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel exposes the black sheep in the online education industry and it would be a hard hitting story. “His (Rana's) negative role opposite superstar Rajnikanth in Vettaiyan would give him more mileage and reach among Indian viewers,” he added.

Rajinikanth to play a blind man in Vettaiyan?

With a slew of posters of Rajinikanth out, which show him wearing dark shades, rumours circulated that the Superstar will be playing a bling man in Vettaiyan. His character is said to be a vigilante. After the success of TJ Gnanavel's Jai Bhim, featuring Suriya in the lead role, all eyes are on how he has fleshed out a role for the Jailer star.