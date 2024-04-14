×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:48 IST

Rana Daggubati To Play A 'Tech-Savvy' Villain In Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan?

With a slew of posters of Rajinikanth out, which show him wearing dark shades, rumours circulated that the Superstar will be playing a bling man in Vettaiyan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vettaiyan movie
Vettaiyan movie | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After the commercial success of Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, Rajinikanth will play the leading role in Jai Bhim director's TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. While the director has assembled a pan-India cast for the Superstar's next, including names like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan and Manju Warrier among others. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Rana Daggubati will be playing the villain opposite Rajinikanth in the movie. Some details about Rana's role have also been revealed by media portals.

File photo of Rana Daggubati | Image: Rana Daggubati/X

Rana to play antagonist in Vettaiyan?

Rana Daggubati is confirmed to play a part in Vettaiyan, however, the details of his role in the movie were not confirmed till now. According to the latest development, Deccan Chronicle reported that, “He (Rana) essays the role of a tech-savvy baddy who is adept in bugging laptops which later gets exposed. He has worked on his look and operates from a swanky corporate office. His looks stylish and dignified yet showcases dark shades.”

Vettaiyan Poster | Image: Lyca Productions/X 

According to the website, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel exposes the black sheep in the online education industry and it would be a hard hitting story. “His (Rana's) negative role opposite superstar Rajnikanth in Vettaiyan would give him more mileage and reach among Indian viewers,” he added.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth to play a blind man in Vettaiyan?

With a slew of posters of Rajinikanth out, which show him wearing dark shades, rumours circulated that the Superstar will be playing a bling man in Vettaiyan. His character is said to be a vigilante. After the success of TJ Gnanavel's Jai Bhim, featuring Suriya in the lead role, all eyes are on how he has fleshed out a role for the Jailer star.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

4 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

6 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

8 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

11 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

11 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

12 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

12 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

14 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

15 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

15 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

15 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

15 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

15 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

17 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

20 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

21 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo