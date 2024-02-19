Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

Ranam Aram Thavarel Trailer: Vaibhav Reddy Is A Facial Reconstruction Artist In Crime Thriller

Helmed by Sherief, Ranam Aram Thavarel's trailer opens to a crime scene where an unidentified body of a woman has been recovered by police.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranam Aram Thavarel
A still from the trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranam Aram Thavarel has been trending high since the maker unveiled the trailer starring Vaibhav Reddy, Tanya Hope and Nandita Shwetha, have unveiled the trailer. The crime mystery thriller revolves around several unknown murders of girls in a very peculiar manner.

A look at the mysterious trailer of Ranam Aram Thavarel

Helmed by Sherief, the trailer opens to a crime scene where an unidentified body of a woman has been recovered by police. The face of the woman has been disfigured which makes it unable to trace the family of the woman. So they turn to Shiva (played by Vaibhav), who is a facial reconstruction artist and helps the officers in solving difficult cases. He is also introduced as a writer of some unsolved cases of crime.

As the trailer continues, the case becomes challenging for Shiva as the investigators are neither able to find any woman with a similar identity nor unravel the truth behind the serial killer's motive. Towards the end of the video, it leaves the audience at a cliffhanger - what if Shiva is the killer?

First impression of Ranam Aram Thavarel trailer

Soon after the trailer was released, netizens flooded the comment section expressing their excitement after watching the trailer and starting with the countdown. A user shared a video from the trailer launch event and wrote, "Get ready to witness #JusticeBeingInjustice Here is the Trailer of #RanamAramThavarel". Another user shared the trailer and wrote, "A city gripped by fear. Body parts found scattered. Can Siva, the gifted artist & crime writer, solve the puzzle before it's too late?"

More about Ranam Aram Thavarel

The film is bankrolled by Madhu Nagarajan and has an ensemble star cast of Saraswathi Menon, and Suresh Chakravarthy in supporting roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 23.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

