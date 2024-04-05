×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Ranveer Singh To Make South Film Debut In Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171?

Rajinikanth is currently in the midst of filming for TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. He will next commence work on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranveer Singh, Rajinikanth
Ranveer Singh, Rajinikanth | Image:Instagram, X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial venture, Lal Salaam. Marketed as a Rajinikanth film, Lal Salaam only featured the superstar in what can be best described as an extended cameo - something Aishwarya later admitted to, after the Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth led film failed to make a dent at the box office. Rajinikanth is now gearing up for the next two biggies in the pipeline - Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171.

Advertisement

Thalaivar 171 cast to feature Ranveer Singh?


Thalaivar 171 will hit the ground running as soon as Rajinikanth completes work on Vettaiyan. The latest buzz surrounding the film, as per a recent 123Telugu report, is that none other than Ranveer Singh has been approached to hold a pivotal role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of smuggling and will feature Rajinikanth in the role of a mafia don. An official confirmation on Ranveer Singh joining the cast of the film, is awaited.

Advertisement


Separately, Thalaivar 171 will soon commence filming, considering Vettaiyan has neared completion. As per media reports back in February, only twenty percent of the film now remains to be shot with the TJ Gnanavel film currently in its last leg of shoot. Vettaiyan stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is currently prepping for Don 3


Late last year, Ranveer Singh was announced as the official face of the third installment of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise. Though the casting decision met with a series of mixed response from audiences, considering the hefty legacy of the character, Singh, in a public declaration has vowed to live up to the same.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Kiara Advani was officially announced as the female lead of the ambitious franchise. The film is reportedly set to go on floors, either in August or September of this year. Separately, Ranveer is currently filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

a minute ago
The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

UNHRC Palestine Vote

3 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam, Athiya At Event

6 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

7 minutes ago
Taya

Taya Special Screening

7 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to Trolls

8 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Veer Savarkar

10 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

12 minutes ago
Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari On Ramayana

15 minutes ago
Elixir Tea

Elixir Teas For Immunity

16 minutes ago
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Poster

20 minutes ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

25 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Preity Zinta on Shashank

26 minutes ago
A screen showing the result of the UNHRC vote on the resolution calling for a halt to weapon shipments being sent to Israel.

UNHRC Israel Resolution

27 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Sports Ethnic

33 minutes ago
AJ Styles vs LA Knight

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

34 minutes ago
Congress list of star campaigners includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

36 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit About Chamkila

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  2. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News21 hours ago

  4. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago

  5. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo