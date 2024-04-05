Advertisement

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial venture, Lal Salaam. Marketed as a Rajinikanth film, Lal Salaam only featured the superstar in what can be best described as an extended cameo - something Aishwarya later admitted to, after the Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth led film failed to make a dent at the box office. Rajinikanth is now gearing up for the next two biggies in the pipeline - Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171.

Thalaivar 171 cast to feature Ranveer Singh?



Thalaivar 171 will hit the ground running as soon as Rajinikanth completes work on Vettaiyan. The latest buzz surrounding the film, as per a recent 123Telugu report, is that none other than Ranveer Singh has been approached to hold a pivotal role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of smuggling and will feature Rajinikanth in the role of a mafia don. An official confirmation on Ranveer Singh joining the cast of the film, is awaited.

Separately, Thalaivar 171 will soon commence filming, considering Vettaiyan has neared completion. As per media reports back in February, only twenty percent of the film now remains to be shot with the TJ Gnanavel film currently in its last leg of shoot. Vettaiyan stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Ranveer Singh is currently prepping for Don 3



Late last year, Ranveer Singh was announced as the official face of the third installment of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise. Though the casting decision met with a series of mixed response from audiences, considering the hefty legacy of the character, Singh, in a public declaration has vowed to live up to the same.

Earlier this year, Kiara Advani was officially announced as the female lead of the ambitious franchise. The film is reportedly set to go on floors, either in August or September of this year. Separately, Ranveer is currently filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.