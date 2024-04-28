Advertisement

The action-packed drama Rathnam starring Vishal in a titular role alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, and Samuthirakani. It marks the third collaboration between Vishal and director Hari. The film made a strong start at the box office by earning ₹2.30 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Rathnam box office collection day 2

On the second day of the release, the film witnessed a slight dip in the numbers by minting just ₹2 crore at the domestic box office, according to Sacnilk. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹4.30 crore in India. Rathnam had an overall 17.22 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday with a maximum reported during the night shows (23.26 percent), followed by afternoon shows (18.89 percent). The maximum occupancy was reported NCR region - 56.50 percent, followed by Pondicherry at 29 percent.

(A poster of Rathnam | Image: YouTube)

What else do we know about Rathnam?

Rathnam earned mixed reviews from critics and audiences. In the film, Vishal plays the role of Rathnam, a henchman working for MLA Panneer Selvam in Vellore. He begins to protect Malliga, a medical student who bears a resemblance to Rathnam's late mother, from the relentless pursuit of land grabber Beema Rayudu and his brothers Subba Rayudu and Raghava Rayudu. Devi Sri Prasad has been composed the songs in the film, while cinematography and editing were handled by M. Sukumar and T. S. Jay.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

What's next for Vishal?

The actor will be next seen in the sequel of the 2019 movie Thupparivaalan. In the sequel, Vishal and Prasanna will be reprising their roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Rahman, Nassar, Jayaprakash, Gautami, and Suresh Chakravarthi in supporting roles. The film will be helmed by Vishal. The pre-production subsequently began in March 2024, while the principal photography is expected to begin on May 5.