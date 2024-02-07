English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Rathnam: Makers Announce Release Date Of Vishal Starrer With A Striking New Poster

Vishal's Rathnam starring Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead is back in the news. The makers have recently announced the release date of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rathnam
Rathnam | Image:YouTube screengrab
Vishal is currently busy with the shooting of his film titled Rathnam. The movie is directed by Hari. Recently, the makers of Rathnam shared an update on the film. They announced that the release date of Rathnam has been locked for April 2024.

When will Vishal starrer Rathnam release in theatres?

Vishal's Rathnam starring Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead is back in the news. The makers recently took to their social media jandle to announce that Rathnam will release in theatres on April 26, 2024. The film will release in Tamil and Telugu languages. Along with the release date of Rathnam, the makers dropped an intriguing new poster featuring Vishal.

In the poster, Vishal can be seen striking a quriky pose seemingly from a music video of the film. Sharing the release date and new poster of Rathnam, the makers wrote, "Save the date for our biggie this summer 🔥#Rathnam hits the screens on the 26th of April 2024. In Tamil and Telugu. Starring Puratchi Thalapathy @VishalKOfficial. A film by #Hari. Coming to theatres, summer 2024. A @ThisisDSP musical."

 

What more do we know about Rathnam?

Vishal has reunited with director Hari for the third time for his upcoming film Rathnam. The two previously joined hands for two successful films including Poojai and Thamirabharani. The shooting of the Rathnam was wrapped up sometime ago. Meanwhile, the post-production of the film is set to begin on a large scale.

As per media reports, Vishal's Rathnam is touted to be an action entertainer. Vishal will be seen playing a furious character in Rathnam. Apart from Vishal, Rathnam will feature Priya Bhavani Shankar, Yogi Babu, Gautham Vasudev Memon, Samuthirakani, and other in prominent roles. Meanwhile, other details about the film are still under wraps. 
 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

