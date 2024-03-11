×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Remember Aznah Hamid From Rajinikanth, Sridevi's 1978 Film Priya? Here's What She Is Doing Now

Rajinikanth featured alongside Malay actress Aznah Hamid in his 1978 release Priya which featured Sridevi in a pivotal role. Here is what she is up to now.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth, Aznah Hamid
Rajinikanth, Aznah Hamid | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Rajinikanth and Sridevi have collaborated on multiple projects. One of the most notable projects in this regard has been 1978 film Priya. Incidentally, Rajinikanth and Sridevi do not star opposite each other in Priya. Also featuring in the film was Malay actress Aznah Hamid.

 

 

Where is Aznah Hamid now?

For context, Rajinikanth essays the role of a lawyer by the name of Ganesh in Priya with Sridevi playing the titular character. While the duo's relationship on-screen in the film is of a professional nature, Rajinkanth actually stars opposite Aznah Hamid in the film who essays the role of Subhadra. 

Aznah Hamid, who is currently 70 years old, is juggling between her dual professions of being an entrepreneur as well as an actress. She has her own line of perfumes which she voraciously promotes on her Instagram handle. On the acting front, Aznah was last seen in Malay language television series Wanita Milik Tuan Putra. It aired on television back in 2022. The show was directed by Shuhaimi Zulkefli. 

What is the film Priya about?

Priya features Sridevi in the titular role - that of an actress. Being relentlessly pursued by an obsessed producer who will not let her wed her boyfriend Bharath, played by Ambareesh. With all means exhausted, she seeks out the help of Ganesh, a lawyer - played by Rajinikanth who helps her get rid of the issue at hand. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. 

 


Separately, Rajinkanth and Sridevi have featured together in a plethora of projects. Apoorva Raagangal, 16 Vayathinile and Naan Adimai Illai are just a few examples of some of their superhit collaborations. Rajinkanth was last seen in film Lal Salaam. He is currently filming for Vettaiyan and will soon commence work on his next, Thalaivar 171, with Lokesh Kanagaraj. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

