Advertisement

Tamil blockbuster Aasai marked Suvalakshmi’s debut in Tamil cinema and featured her opposite. The success of the film flourished her acting career, leading to prominent roles in South Indian films such as Love Today, Nilaave Vaa, and Gokulathil Seethai.

More about Suvalakshmi’s career and life

Suvalakshmi’s talents also caught the attention of legendary director and writer Satyajit Ray, who was so impressed with her dance skills during a dance performance that he offered her a role in his film. Following Satyajit Ray’s passing, his son Sandip Ray completed the film which garnered acclaim at global film festivals. Starting her film career in 1994, Suvalakshmi continued to grace the silver screen until 2003.

Where did Suvalakshmi vanish post-marriage?

In 2002, the former actress tied the knot with Swagato Banerjee, an entrepreneur and professor from Kolkata. After their marriage, Suvalakshmi settled in California, USA, managing her husband’s businesses. In 2013, she earned a Master of Fine Arts in Illustration from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Suvalakshmi is now a mother to a six-year-old child and has successfully transitioned to her life in the United States.

Despite settling abroad, Suvalakshmi continued receiving offers for Tamil films and serials even post-wedding. Notably, she declined opportunities to join a mega-serial and host a game show on a leading channel. She also turned down an offer to act in the Jayam Ravi starrer Santhosh Subramaniyam. Her final film as an actress was Nadhi Karaiyinile which was written and directed by Ponvannan. In this one, she shared the screen with Cochin Hanifa and Shanthi Williams.

Advertisement

In addition to her acting career, Suvalakshmi has ventured into the world of illustration. Maintaining a website, she shares information about her current work and showcases beautiful illustrations for children’s books like In My Imagination, The Toad King and The Stormy Sea.