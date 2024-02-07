English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Remember Suvalakshmi? Here's Where The Aasai Star Is After Quitting Showbiz Post-marriage

Former actress Suvalakshmi made her Tamil debut with Aasai and despite having a flourishing career vanished from the showbiz post-marriage. Where she is now?

Republic Entertainment Desk
Suvalakshmi
Suvalakshmi | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tamil blockbuster Aasai marked Suvalakshmi’s debut in Tamil cinema and featured her opposite. The success of the film flourished her acting career, leading to prominent roles in South Indian films such as Love Today, Nilaave Vaa, and Gokulathil Seethai.

More about Suvalakshmi’s career and life

Suvalakshmi’s talents also caught the attention of legendary director and writer Satyajit Ray, who was so impressed with her dance skills during a dance performance that he offered her a role in his film. Following Satyajit Ray’s passing, his son Sandip Ray completed the film which garnered acclaim at global film festivals. Starting her film career in 1994, Suvalakshmi continued to grace the silver screen until 2003.

Where did Suvalakshmi vanish post-marriage?

In 2002, the former actress tied the knot with Swagato Banerjee, an entrepreneur and professor from Kolkata. After their marriage, Suvalakshmi settled in California, USA, managing her husband’s businesses. In 2013, she earned a Master of Fine Arts in Illustration from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Suvalakshmi is now a mother to a six-year-old child and has successfully transitioned to her life in the United States.

Despite settling abroad, Suvalakshmi continued receiving offers for Tamil films and serials even post-wedding. Notably, she declined opportunities to join a mega-serial and host a game show on a leading channel. She also turned down an offer to act in the Jayam Ravi starrer Santhosh Subramaniyam. Her final film as an actress was Nadhi Karaiyinile which was written and directed by Ponvannan. In this one, she shared the screen with Cochin Hanifa and Shanthi Williams.

Advertisement

In addition to her acting career, Suvalakshmi has ventured into the world of illustration. Maintaining a website, she shares information about her current work and showcases beautiful illustrations for children’s books like In My Imagination, The Toad King and The Stormy Sea.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement