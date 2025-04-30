Retro Advance Booking Day 1: Suriya Starrer Mints ₹10 Crore, Will It Be Able To Defeat Good Bad Ugly And Vidaamuyarchi?

Retro Advance Booking Day 1: Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer Retro is all set to hit the big screens on May 1. After Kanguva failed to impress fans and became one one the biggest flop films last year, Suriya will look to bounce back with Karthik Subbaraj's Retro. The advance booking of the film is underway and the pre-sales report is indicating the romance drama with a splash of action and comedy will register a good start at the box office.

Suriya in a still from Retro | Image: YouTube screengrab

Retro to release in close to 4000 screens

Retro advance sales in South Indian states have neared the ₹10 crore mark, with around 9 hours to go for the film's release. Chennai is leading with the most bookings not just for day 1, but for the extended first weekend (Thursday to Sunday). Other regions where the film is expected to perform well are Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Madurai.

So far, Retro has collected over ₹8.43 crore in its Tamil version and over ₹75 lakh in Telugu states. As far as the Telugu language biz is concerned, the film will face stiff competition from Nani's HIT: The Third Case. Retro has gone past Indian 2 to become the 13th highest advance sales for the opening day in Tamil Nadu.

Will Retro beat Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in advance sales?