Retro Advance Booking Day 1: Suriya Starrer Mints ₹10 Crore, Will It Be Able To Defeat Good Bad Ugly And Vidaamuyarchi?

Updated April 30th 2025, 18:20 IST
Retro Advance Booking Day 1: Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer Retro is all set to hit the big screens on May 1. After Kanguva failed to impress fans and became one one the biggest flop films last year, Suriya will look to bounce back with Karthik Subbaraj's Retro. The advance booking of the film is underway and the pre-sales report is indicating the romance drama with a splash of action and comedy will register a good start at the box office.
Retro advance sales in South Indian states have neared the ₹10 crore mark, with around 9 hours to go for the film's release. Chennai is leading with the most bookings not just for day 1, but for the extended first weekend (Thursday to Sunday). Other regions where the film is expected to perform well are Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Madurai.
So far, Retro has collected over ₹8.43 crore in its Tamil version and over ₹75 lakh in Telugu states. As far as the Telugu language biz is concerned, the film will face stiff competition from Nani's HIT: The Third Case. Retro has gone past Indian 2 to become the 13th highest advance sales for the opening day in Tamil Nadu.
In 2025, Ajith Kumar reigns on top when it comes to advance bookings for a Tamil release. While Vidaamuyarchi minted over ₹16 crore through pre-sales in Tamil Nadu, Good Bad Ugly collected over ₹17 crore in the state. Going by Retro's collection of far, it might not be able to become the top-grossing Tamil film of 2025 in advance bookings. However, if the movie is good and gets positive word of mouth, it may end up doing good biz at the box office.
Published April 30th 2025, 18:20 IST