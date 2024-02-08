Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Rio Raj's Joe Locks Its OTT Release Date, Here's Where You Can Stream It On Pongal 2024

Rio Raj's Joe is all set for its digital premiere and here's where you can watch this Tamil movie on this Pongal 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Joe
Joe | Image:Instagram/hariharanram_24
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TV actor turned Kollywood star, Rio Raj, who tasted success with his recent lead role in the romantic drama Joe is now gearing up for the digital release of the film. The actor took to his social media page to officially announce the OTT release date of this Tamil film.

When and where to watch Joe?

Rio Raj revealed that Joe will be available for streaming from January 15 colliding with the Pongal festival. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on Disney+ Hotstar. The decision to release the film in multiple languages might have contributed to the delay in its digital release.

 Rio Raj's Joe | Image: Instagram/hariharanram_24

What do we know about Joe?

Directed by debutant Hariharan Ram, Joe explores the theme of a young man's love for his college mate. The film marks an impressive debut for the director in the world of cinema. Starring Rio Raj alongside Malavika Manoj and Havya Trikha in pivotal roles, the movie’s soundtrack has been crafted by Siddhu Kumar. 

Despite its limited theatrical screening over 25 days since its release on November 24, 2023, Joe received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Advertisement

Trailer of Joe

The trailer unfolds a love story within a college campus, tracing the journey of young Rio and Malavika. However, as the narrative progresses, the grown-up Rio navigates a different romantic dynamic with Bhavya Trikha making the plot complex. The film promises a blend of romance, comedy, friendship, and the essence of student life.

With cinematography by Rahul KG Vignesh, editing by Varun KG, and art direction by A B R, Joe is backed by the musical prowess of Sidhu Kumar. The film is produced by Dr D Arulanandhu & Mathewo Arulanandhu, with co-production credits to K Srinivas Niranjan.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement