TV actor turned Kollywood star, Rio Raj, who tasted success with his recent lead role in the romantic drama Joe is now gearing up for the digital release of the film. The actor took to his social media page to officially announce the OTT release date of this Tamil film.

When and where to watch Joe?

Rio Raj revealed that Joe will be available for streaming from January 15 colliding with the Pongal festival. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on Disney+ Hotstar. The decision to release the film in multiple languages might have contributed to the delay in its digital release.

Rio Raj's Joe | Image: Instagram/hariharanram_24

What do we know about Joe?

Directed by debutant Hariharan Ram, Joe explores the theme of a young man's love for his college mate. The film marks an impressive debut for the director in the world of cinema. Starring Rio Raj alongside Malavika Manoj and Havya Trikha in pivotal roles, the movie’s soundtrack has been crafted by Siddhu Kumar.

Despite its limited theatrical screening over 25 days since its release on November 24, 2023, Joe received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Trailer of Joe

The trailer unfolds a love story within a college campus, tracing the journey of young Rio and Malavika. However, as the narrative progresses, the grown-up Rio navigates a different romantic dynamic with Bhavya Trikha making the plot complex. The film promises a blend of romance, comedy, friendship, and the essence of student life.

With cinematography by Rahul KG Vignesh, editing by Varun KG, and art direction by A B R, Joe is backed by the musical prowess of Sidhu Kumar. The film is produced by Dr D Arulanandhu & Mathewo Arulanandhu, with co-production credits to K Srinivas Niranjan.