Updated February 25th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Roja Actor Madhoo Blames Her Attitude, Self-obsession For Not Bagging Another Mani Ratnam Film

Madhoo shared that because of her "attitude," she failed to create bonds in the industry and regrets not giving credit to Roja director Mani Ratnam.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Madhoo
A file photo of Madhoo | Image:Reddit
Madhoo made her debut in 1991 with the Tamil film Azhagan, but it was in 1992 after seven films, she rose to fame with the hit Tamil film Roja. Co-starring Arvind Swami, the film was a major success in the Tamil market. Owing to this, it was later dubbed in Hindi and was an equal success. However, in a recent interview, the actress admitted to having a broken bond with the director Mani Ratnam.

Madhoo regrets crediting Mani Ratnam for Roja's success

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Madhoo was asked about not starring in any of Mani Ratnam's films after Roja and Iruvar. To this, the actress shared that because of her "attitude," she failed to create bonds in the industry and regrets not giving credit to the director. However, she now realised that Ratnam deserved all the credits back then.

(A still from Roja | Image: Reddit)

“Mani sir might have felt a bond with different artists and I tried to reach out many times. I sent messages. I am very fond of him. At that time, I never considered anyone to be my godfather. I didn’t feel Mani sir did me a favour. ‘Mani sir wanted to Roja, he found his Roja in me. What’s so special about that?’ This was my attitude,” the actress said.

Advertisement
(A still from Roja | Image: Reddit)

However, now she gives him all the credit as he gives her an identity. "I didn’t make many good bonds, that’s why I was not repeated in films," the actress added.

(A file photo of Madhoo | Image: Instagram)

Was Madhoo arrogant after the success of Roja?

When asked if she had become arrogant after the success of the film, to this the actress clarified that it all came from a place of "pain". When she started her career nobody supported her in fact she used to do everything, from her makeup to costumes. “There was an element of ‘I’. I did it all.’ I refused to give credit to anybody," she added.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

